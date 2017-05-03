Feds say 'countless' girls might have been cut

A federal prosecutor says a Detroit-area doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls might have performed it on "countless" others since 2005.

The brief disclosure was made Wednesday during a court hearing in Detroit for two other people charged in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Woodward says an investigation involving Michigan girls is ongoing. She didn't offer details about her belief that there could be many more victims.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is charged with committing genital mutilation in February on the two Minnesota 7-year-old girls. Nagarwala, two co-defendants and the girls' families belong to a Muslim sect known as Dawoodi Bohra.

Nagarwala's attorney has said the doctor didn't commit a crime but removed mucous during a religious ritual at a suburban Detroit clinic owned by a friend, Dr. Fakhruddin Attar. Nagarwala, Attar and Attar's wife are in jail without bond.

