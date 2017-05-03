Strong winds join continuing Friday showers

A slow-moving storm system lead to a wide spectrum of weather across Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, making it feel more like March or May depending on where you were. A similar slate of conditions is on tap for Friday, but strong winds will be joining the party.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will remain the norm overnight, with occasional showers and light rain continuing to plague areas from the Tri-Cities south and east. Temperatures will settle more into line with one another, dropping to the low 40s with NE winds at 10-15 mph. Overnight travelers should be prepared to slow down, as plenty of moisture will linger on the roads.

Friday

We start to make a little bit of progress in the big picture on Friday, though it may not feel like it. As the center of low pressure drifts closer to us on its way east, winds will increase sharply from where they were on Thursday. Be prepared to battle 20-30 mph NNE winds, gusting over 40 mph at times.

Along with the punishing winds, occasional rain will again provide a steady nuisance for folks east and south of the Tri-Cities throughout the day. On the flip side, folks north and west of the Bay will stay dry once again, complete with the possibility for a few breaks of sun in the afternoon. You will be subjected to the same winds, however.

Like Thursday, locations that see the rain will see highs only climb into the upper 40s. The mercury will climb into the low and middle 50s farther away from the rain, possibly even topping 60 in areas that manage some sun!

Showers will begin their decline on Friday night, along with winds easing down to about 5-15 mph. Lows to kick off the weekend will settle to the low 40s, with the possibility of some scattered clearing taking shape too.

Keep an eye on the rain with our Interactive Radar!

The Weekend & Beyond

Now, the good news about this sluggish weather pattern is that it will be equally slow-moving when we transition back into nicer weather this weekend. Outside of a few isolated showers across the Thumb on Saturday, sunshine will begin to break back through the clouds. Highs will remain cool again though, only topping the low 50s.

With the late-week storm system moving away, high pressure will be free to settle back in across the Great Lakes on Sunday. That will translate into sunny skies, with a slight moderation to the mid 50s.

Sun & clouds will be a common staple as we roll into next week, with high pressure stick around as far out as Wednesday. Highs will gradually work their way back to the low 60s.

