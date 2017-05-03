9 districts sign deals to avoid state closing 37 schools - WNEM TV 5

9 districts sign deals to avoid state closing 37 schools

Posted: Updated:
Stock image Stock image
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Nine school districts in Michigan have signed deals to delay potential state-ordered closures of 37 of their chronically low-performing schools.

The state Education Department made the announcement Wednesday, after Pontiac became the final district to agree to a "partnership" agreement this week. Others with deals include Detroit, Benton Harbor, Saginaw, River Rouge, Bridgeport-Spaulding, East Detroit, Muskegon Heights and Kalamazoo.

State Superintendent Brian Whiston says the districts "are in control of their future." Each agreement includes 18- and 36-month accountability timelines when the schools will be evaluated.

Another state office had threatened to close 38 schools this summer that have ranked in the bottom 5 percent for at least three straight years.

Twenty-five are in Detroit, including one charter school whose authorizer is in the process of closing it.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.