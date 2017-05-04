Woman recalls rendering aid to Flushing student

Memorials showing the community's love for Alaina Ullmer are growing.

Alaina's locker at Flushing Middle School is overflowing with messages and pictures from her classmates.

Outside the school, near where what police are calling a tragic accident occurred, another memorial is steadily piling up.

One of the people who visited it today was also one of the last to be by Alaina's side.

"Heartbreaking to know she did not make it," Amanda Anderson said. "Very sad to know we lost a person so young."

Anderson said she heard the bang Monday afternoon. She pulled over and saw Alaina on the ground. As a medical assistant, she ran over to render aid.

"My heart was beating, I felt like it was going to beat out of my chest, but I had to do what I had to do to take care of this girl," Anderson said.

Anderson said she did whatever she could to help Alaina until first responders arrived.

She went to the memorial Wednesday to support Alaina and her family as so many others have.

Alaina died after being hit by a car Monday afternoon. Police said she walked out into the road from between two stopped cars when she was hit. They say it was a tragic accident.

If you can't make it to the memorial, but would still like to show your support for Alaina's family, you can visit the GoFundMe page. There's also a fundraiser Friday, May 5 at the Flushing Biggby Coffee on Pierson Road. Half of all sales Friday will go to the family.

Funeral arrangements for the teen were announced Thursday.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Flushing Community Church.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Rossell Funeral Home and 10 a.m. Saturday at the church until the time of the service.

