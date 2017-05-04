Day of Caring held to promote value of volunteering

The United Way of Bay County will host a Day of Caring to promote the spirit and value of volunteering.

The campaign hopes to raise awareness of local human service agencies and schools. Organizers also hope to demonstrate what people working together for the community's good can accomplish.

On Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., families, groups and individuals will gather in Bay County to give back to the community through the following Day of Caring projects:

School Beautification

Bay County Child and Senior Citizen Centers Beautification

United Way Community Garden

Ramp Build for Disabled Individuals

