Day of Caring held to promote value of volunteering

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The United Way of Bay County will host a Day of Caring to promote the spirit and value of volunteering. 

The campaign hopes to raise awareness of local human service agencies and schools. Organizers also hope to demonstrate what people working together for the community's good can accomplish. 

On Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., families, groups and individuals will gather in Bay County to give back to the community through the following Day of Caring projects: 

  • School Beautification 
  • Bay County Child and Senior Citizen Centers Beautification 
  • United Way Community Garden
  • Ramp Build for Disabled Individuals

To sign up as a volunteer, click here

