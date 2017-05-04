Rain returns for some

It was a beautiful day in Mid-Michigan yesterday, a nice change of pace from the unsettled weather from last weekend and the start of this week. That break was short-lived however as showers have returned to the forecast today and tomorrow.

Today & Tonight

Showers are hitting a wall as they enter Mid-Michigan, with most of the rain early staying to the south and east of the Tri-Cities. Despite the slow progress earlier today, showers have slowly progressed father north.

Now that the rain is here it will be stubborn to leave the area, lasting all the way through Saturday. But not everyone is seeing the rain as the best chances will be south and east of a line from the Saginaw Bay to Alma/Mount Pleasant.

Areas in Gladwin, Arenac, and Iosco counties will have a slight chance of rain with any wiggle room from the system, but as you go toward Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Clare, the better shot you'll have at staying dry. Mainly areas north and west of US-10 will see very little rain if any at all.

There is also a big divide in temperatures. How warm or cold you are is dependent on where the rain finally sets up. Those dealing with the rain along the I-69 corridor are seeing the middle 40s those closer to Saginaw and the Thumb are seeing the lower 50s. Areas that stay dry will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Showers will stick around through the evening and overnight, meaning any evening plans in this zone will require the umbrella. Extensive cloud cover will keep us in the 40s through the overnight period.

Friday

Rain continues Friday, in the same areas as mentioned above with slightly less coverage than today. The rain will exists all day Friday so the umbrella will be needed again. The temperature divide tomorrow will be nearly the same as today, with values likely falling just a touch cooler in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Shower chances will once again last through the evening, but rain will taper off as we head into your Friday night plans.

Rainfall totals through Friday are expected to be an inch or slightly over as you head into the I-69 corridor and southeastern areas of the Thumb, gradually lowering as you head to the northwest.

>>>Hour-by-hour: May 4 - May 5<<<

