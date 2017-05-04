Rain sticks around

It was a beautiful day in Mid-Michigan yesterday, a nice change of pace from the unsettled weather from last weekend and the start of this week. That break was short-lived however as showers returned to the forecast today and they will stick around for tomorrow too.

Tonight

Stubborn showers have parked across part of Mid-Michigan bringing rain to some and leaving others dry. The system bringing us the rain will be slow to leave the area, lasting all the way through Saturday before moving east. But not everyone is seeing or will see the rain as the activity is staying south and east of a line from the Saginaw Bay to Alma including the Thumb.

Areas in Gladwin, Arenac, and Iosco counties haven't seen much more than clouds today, but may see some drizzle should the system move a little farther north. As you go toward Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Clare, you are unlikely to see any rain at all. Those spots even saw some sun earlier today. Mainly areas north and west of US-10 will see very little rain if any at all the next few days.

There is also a big divide in temperatures due to the rain. Those dealing with the showers are seeing the middle 40s. Areas that stay dry will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Showers are sticking around through the rest of this evening and overnight, meaning any night time plans in these zones will require the umbrella. Extensive cloud cover will keep us in the 40s through the overnight period.

Friday

Rain continues Friday, in the same areas as mentioned above with slightly less coverage than today. The rain will exists all day Friday so the umbrella will be needed again. The temperature divide tomorrow will be nearly the same as today, with values likely falling just a touch cooler in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Shower chances will once again last through the evening, but rain will taper off as we head into your Friday night plans.

Rainfall totals through Friday are expected to be an inch or slightly over as you head into the I-69 corridor and southeastern areas of the Thumb, gradually lowering as you head to the northwest.

>>>Hour-by-hour: May 4 - May 5<<<

