Flint woman to appear on Let's Make a Deal

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan woman is making a once in a lifetime deal.

Silver Smith of Flint will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show Let’s Make a Deal.

Smith had a chance to join host Wayne Brady as a featured “Trader” in an attempt to avoid “Zonks” and win a sensational selection of prizes.

The episode will be airing on Monday, May 8 right here on TV5. 

