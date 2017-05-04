Man finds possible stolen property in attic of barn

Authorities are hoping they can reconnect victims with their stolen items after a homeowner made a surprising discovery in his attic.

On Sunday, April 23 at about 9:02 p.m. police were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Torrey Road in Mundy Township.

The homeowner told officers he had found a large amount of property in the attic of his barn. The stolen items could have been there from November 2016 until the time of the call, police said.

Investigators believe the property was from possible burglaries to garages, boats and sheds. It included tools, assorted items used for recreational boating and older model long guns.

One of the guns had a hand engraved initial and the date “05/13/49” on it.

Police are hoping the owner of the gun will be able to come forward and reclaim their property. They also urge homeowners to check their barns, sheds and boats to see if there is any property missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Diem at the Metro Police Authority in Genesee County at 810-655-4646 or email him at diemj@metropolicegc.org

