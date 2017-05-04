May the Force be with YOU at the Saginaw Children's Zoo - WNEM TV 5

May the Force be with YOU at the Saginaw Children's Zoo

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Force will be strong at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo this weekend!

Families are welcomed to join their favorite animal friends for the May the Force be with YOU event on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You may even see some signature characters from the Star Wars films.

Guests are encouraged to wear their own costume attire as well.

General admission is $5 per person. You can also ride the train and carousel for $1 per person, per ride. 

