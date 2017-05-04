Michigan Thumb voters reject wind farm proposals

Voters in the Michigan Thumb region have rejected two proposals to expand the number of wind turbines in the area.

The proposals rejected Tuesday would've added dozens more wind turbines to Huron County. One of the proposed developments would've let DTE Energy implement 70 turbines in four townships. The second would've allowed NextEra Energy Resources to implement 60 turbines.

Opponents of the proposals say the turbines are negatively affecting the "quality of life" in the county.

NextEra spokesman Bryan Garner says the county has "experienced an economic setback" by rejecting the developments.

DTE spokeswoman Cindy Hecht says the energy company will continue to evaluate areas statewide for possible wind projects in order to meet Michigan's renewable energy standard goal of 15 percent by 2021.

