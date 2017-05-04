Multi-vehicle accident diverts traffic in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Multi-vehicle accident diverts traffic in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Traffic was diverted after a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened in the area of Bay and Witters in Saginaw at around 1 p.m.

Southbound traffic was being redirected at Weiss, but the scene was cleared shortly before 3 p.m.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries, although an ambulance was on-site.

