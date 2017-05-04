No. 24 SVSU Softball heads to 2017 GLIAC Tournament - WNEM TV 5

No. 24 SVSU Softball heads to 2017 GLIAC Tournament

FINDLAY, Ohio - The SVSU Cardinal Softball team opens play for the 2017 GLIAC Softball Tournament on Friday (May 5) against Hillsdale College. The No. 3 seeded Cardinals square-off against the No. 6 Chargers in a Noon matchup. It's the third straight season that the teams have opened the annual league postseason tournament against each other.

The teams met earlier this season at SVSU, posting a split. Hillsdale claimed the first game by an 11-3 count before SVSU bounced back with a 9-4 win. Saginaw Valley is ranked No. 24 nationally and is currently the No. 4 ranked team in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional rankings. The Cardinals carry a 31-14 overall record into weekend play. 

See below for the full tournamet schedule and information...

2017 GLIAC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT (DOUBLE ELIMINATION) - FINDLAY, OHIO | BRACKET

FRIDAY, MAY 5

G1 (2)

10:00 AM

No. 1 Grand Valley State vs. No. 8 Findlay

G2 (5)

10:00 AM

No. 4 Ohio Dominican vs. No. 5 Ashland

G3 (5)

12:00 PM

No. 3 Saginaw Valley vs. No. 6 Hillsdale

G4 (2)

12:00 PM

No. 2 Wayne State vs. No. 7 Ferris State

G5 (2)

2:00 PM

G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser

G6 (5)

2:00 PM

G3 Loser vs. G4 Loser

G7 (5)

4:00 PM

G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner

G8 (2)

4:00 PM

G3 Winner vs. G4 Winner

(2) - Games played on Anderson Field #2; (5) - Games played on Iriti Field #5

SATURDAY, MAY 6

G9 (5)

10:00 AM

G5 Winner vs. G7 Loser

G10 (2)

10:00 AM

G6 Winner vs. G8 Loser

G11 (2)

12:00 PM

G7 Winner vs. G8 Winner

G12 (5)

12:00 PM

G9 Winner vs. G10 Winner

G13 (2)

2:00 PM

G12 Winner vs. G11 Loser

(2) - Games played on Anderson Field #2; (5) - Games played on Iriti Field #5

SUNDAY, MAY 7

G14 (2)

10:00 AM

G11 Winner vs. G13 Winner

G15 (2)

12:00 PM

(if necessary)

