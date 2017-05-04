No. 24 SVSU Softball heads to 2017 GLIAC Tournament

FINDLAY, Ohio - The SVSU Cardinal Softball team opens play for the 2017 GLIAC Softball Tournament on Friday (May 5) against Hillsdale College. The No. 3 seeded Cardinals square-off against the No. 6 Chargers in a Noon matchup. It's the third straight season that the teams have opened the annual league postseason tournament against each other.
The teams met earlier this season at SVSU, posting a split. Hillsdale claimed the first game by an 11-3 count before SVSU bounced back with a 9-4 win. Saginaw Valley is ranked No. 24 nationally and is currently the No. 4 ranked team in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional rankings. The Cardinals carry a 31-14 overall record into weekend play.
See below for the full tournamet schedule and information...
2017 GLIAC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT (DOUBLE ELIMINATION) - FINDLAY, OHIO | BRACKET
FRIDAY, MAY 5
G1 (2)
10:00 AM
No. 1 Grand Valley State vs. No. 8 Findlay
G2 (5)
10:00 AM
No. 4 Ohio Dominican vs. No. 5 Ashland
G3 (5)
12:00 PM
No. 3 Saginaw Valley vs. No. 6 Hillsdale
G4 (2)
12:00 PM
No. 2 Wayne State vs. No. 7 Ferris State
G5 (2)
2:00 PM
G1 Loser vs. G2 Loser
G6 (5)
2:00 PM
G3 Loser vs. G4 Loser
G7 (5)
4:00 PM
G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner
G8 (2)
4:00 PM
G3 Winner vs. G4 Winner
(2) - Games played on Anderson Field #2; (5) - Games played on Iriti Field #5
SATURDAY, MAY 6
G9 (5)
10:00 AM
G5 Winner vs. G7 Loser
G10 (2)
10:00 AM
G6 Winner vs. G8 Loser
G11 (2)
12:00 PM
G7 Winner vs. G8 Winner
G12 (5)
12:00 PM
G9 Winner vs. G10 Winner
G13 (2)
2:00 PM
G12 Winner vs. G11 Loser
(2) - Games played on Anderson Field #2; (5) - Games played on Iriti Field #5
SUNDAY, MAY 7
G14 (2)
10:00 AM
G11 Winner vs. G13 Winner
G15 (2)
12:00 PM
(if necessary)
