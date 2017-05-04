No. 24 SVSU Softball heads to 2017 GLIAC Tournament

FINDLAY, Ohio - The SVSU Cardinal Softball team opens play for the 2017 GLIAC Softball Tournament on Friday (May 5) against Hillsdale College. The No. 3 seeded Cardinals square-off against the No. 6 Chargers in a Noon matchup. It's the third straight season that the teams have opened the annual league postseason tournament against each other.

The teams met earlier this season at SVSU, posting a split. Hillsdale claimed the first game by an 11-3 count before SVSU bounced back with a 9-4 win. Saginaw Valley is ranked No. 24 nationally and is currently the No. 4 ranked team in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional rankings. The Cardinals carry a 31-14 overall record into weekend play.

See below for the full tournamet schedule and information...