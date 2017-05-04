Man charged in crash that killed motorist, shooting incident - WNEM TV 5

Man charged in crash that killed motorist, shooting incident

DETROIT (AP) -

A 34-year-old Detroit man accused of fleeing police after shots were fired inside a west side home has been charged in a fatal traffic crash.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Dontae Lindsey was arraigned Thursday on second-degree murder, fleeing police, domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

A 32-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday after his car was slammed into by a van which accelerated through a stop light.

Detroit officers responding to a report of shots fired during a domestic violence incident had earlier pursued the van before calling off the chase. Other officers later spotted the van just before the crash.

Lindsey remains jailed. A May 12 probable cause conference has been scheduled, followed by a May 19 preliminary examination.

