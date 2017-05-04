Man charged after dog attacks his mother, her boyfriend

A 28-year-old Detroit-area dog owner has been charged after his pit bull mauled his mother and her boyfriend.

Robert Laughton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of harboring a dangerous animal causing serious injury. He was released on bond.

Authorities say 52-year-old Suzette Laughton and 51-year-old Michael Mager were attacked Sunday night in a Roseville home after the mother released the dog from a crate.

Mager suffered a severed artery, wounds to his arms and lost the tops of both ears.

Police used a stun gun on the dog. It was euthanized Monday.

Robert Laughton was ticketed after the dog attacked Suzette Laughton on April 19.

Laughton has told The Detroit News that he wasn't home Sunday when the dog attacked and that it wasn't his fault.

