TSA agent reveals confiscated items

TSA agents are known as the gatekeepers of airline travel.

Every day agents confiscate a plethora of prohibited items passengers stowed away in carry-on and checked bags.

Last year the TSA discovered an average of nine guns every day at checkpoints across the country. They also regularly find swords, hidden knives, fake grenades and other explosives.

"A chainsaw a gentleman removed all the oil and gas and claimed that it wouldn't run. It didn't have the chain, but still the engine and bar itself," said Jeremy Doxey, TSA agent at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

He has seen his share of bizarre items people have tried to get on planes.

"There's also a cane with a hidden blade inside. Also a cat sized, they're items you put on your fist and you can defend yourself and hurt the other person - brass knuckles. There's even a taser that we found this morning," Doxey said.

He said the job keeps life interesting to say the least.

"The most common thing might be a pocket knife, one of those bladed money clips, liquid gels and aerosols that are oversized," Doxey said.

Doxey said some people don't even realize the banned items are in their bag.

"Sometimes people just have items in there and they're so accustomed to having them that they just didn't realize it was still there and we've seen that with hand guns," Doxey said.

TSA agents confiscated more than 3,300 firearms in 2016 across the country - 83 percent of those guns were loaded.

