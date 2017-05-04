State of Michigan to hold weekend surplus sale in Lansing

The state of Michigan is having a garage sale Saturday.

The state is selling a wide variety of stuff collected from colleges, airports, public agencies and police departments. The items include sporting goods, electronics, jewelry, musical instruments, computers and tools.

Cash or credit will be accepted at MiStore at 3111 W. St. Joseph in Lansing. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Everything will be sold as-is with no refunds -- and no assistance getting the merchandise into a vehicle.

