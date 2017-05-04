Woman worries about healthcare after House votes to repeal Obamacare

Republicans said they scored a major victory by passing a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare in the House.

The proposal still has to make its way through the Senate before it reaches the president's desk.

The bill in its current form does not directly guarantee coverage for pre-existing conditions. It does however, give states the option to file a waiver and provide the coverage.

Elizabeth Gibson said she is paying close attention to what's happening in Washington. She is scared she may lose what has helped her close a dark chapter in her life.

Three times a day Gibson takes pills to help deal with a long list of health issues. The routine has helped give her a new lease on life.

"Yes it is, it's very much a Godsend," she said.

A few years ago she said she was in a dark place. She suffers from a debilitating illness and did not have health insurance. On top of that she was in an abusive relationship.

In 2013 she finally found the courage to escape.

"I came to Saginaw with the clothes I had on and a bag. I lost everything in Flint," Gibson said.

She found refuge at a women's shelter and it helped close a chapter of her life that took a heavy toll on her physically and mentally.

"I have fibromyalgia and arthritis. The PTSD and the anxiety and all that goes with that," Gibson said.

At the shelter she signed up for Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act. With the insurance she has been able to receive therapy and afford the medicine that helps her deal with the pain.

With the U.S. House approving a plan to repeal Obamacare, she is worried.

"I'm scared to death because of this bill that I won't be able to continue on with the treatment I've been having," Gibson said.

She said she doesn't want to see her treatment and medications become unaffordable.

"It keeps me up. It keeps me worried. There's times where I do cry myself to sleep," she said.

Republicans said their bill will not mean reduced coverage and the proposal will ensure coverage for people like Gibson with pre-existing conditions.

