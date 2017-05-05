Caution: Wide load moving through Midland on Sunday - WNEM TV 5

Caution: Wide load moving through Midland on Sunday

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A traffic alert for drivers ahead of their weekend travels.

Drivers should expect backups if they’re driving through Midland on Sunday.

Construction crews will be moving an entire house using a flatbed semi that could block traffic in both directions.

Starting will start on East Wackerly Road at 7 a.m. They'll head down E. Saginaw Road and end on Sam Street.

