Caution: Wide load moving through Midland on Sunday

A traffic alert for drivers ahead of their weekend travels.

Drivers should expect backups if they’re driving through Midland on Sunday.

Construction crews will be moving an entire house using a flatbed semi that could block traffic in both directions.

Starting will start on East Wackerly Road at 7 a.m. They'll head down E. Saginaw Road and end on Sam Street.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.