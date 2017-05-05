Michigan woman searching for missing twin brother

Terry Samples grew up in Redford with her mom, dad, three brothers and four sisters.

However, the big family had a big secret.

Samples said she overheard conversations that there should have been one more child, her twin, who was given away at birth. She never knew if it was true, that is until she needed to order a birth certificate.

"I always suspected I was but I didn't know for sure until I seen it on my birth certificate. And from that day on I just, it was always a mission to try to find him. It was always right in the back of my head, anything going on it was always right there. Is that my twin? Could that be my twin? No. Is that him? Every time I heard the name Gary. Supposedly his name was Gary Lee, but I don't know if that's true,” Samples said.

Samples mom refused, even on her death bed, to answer questions about the son she didn't raise. Samples said she never stopped imagining what it would be like to meet him.

"It would mean a lot though just to get some closure. Just to know, is he okay, does he look like me? You know? What's he been doing all his life?" Samples said.

So, her daughter posted a picture on Facebook of her mother with a sign. They're wondering if there is a man out there born around June 12th, 1957 at Herman Kiefer Hospital in Detroit who could be Sample’s twin.

She is hoping the power of social media will reunite them.

"Everybody please share my post, share it everywhere, please I’m begging you. Help me find my twin,” Samples said.

