Man saves 5 kids, his double amputee father from fire

A Detroit man risked his own life to save six of his family members from their burning home.

The home where 27-year-old Darian Johnson, his five children, and his father used to live in is now destroyed.

When the fire broke out late Wednesday night, Johnson knew he had to move fast.

Three kids were on a mattress on the third floor when it caught fire. Johnson got the kids out and then tried to put the fire out.

"I was right here with a pot of water, trying to throw it over there” Johnson said.

With the children safely out of the house, Johnson went upstairs for his dad. Anthony, a diabetic double amputee, was on the second floor. Johnson carried him out of the house.

Officials said it’s a miracle he was able to do it.

“Got shot twice in my hip and four times in my legs. One right here, one right here, one right here and one right here,” Johnson said.

Johnson survived being attacked by an armed robber last February.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

