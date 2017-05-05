Man saves 5 kids, his double amputee father from fire

A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >
What happens when firemen and cops believe in a cause? A cause to help a brother’s family? They do the unthinkable…More >
Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their adoption by an Ohio couple with five biological children.More >
A local man, convicted of murder when he was just 16-years-old, is getting a second chance at freedom.More >
Mourners arrived at a Flint funeral home to pay their respects and found a stranger in the casket.More >
Authorities are issuing warnings about a new and dangerous opioid combo they're dubbing "gray death" that underscores the ever-changing nature of the U.S. addictions epidemic.More >
Thousands of Michigan residents are getting $3,120 in federal food assistance to settle a lawsuit over benefits that were stopped by Gov. Rick Snyder's administration.More >
One man is dead and three others hurt after a shooting in the city of Flint.More >
Authorities say a man fatally punched a woman who tried to prevent him from re-entering a bar where he had fondled her against her will.More >
Do you get paid for overtime work? The House of Representatives just passed a bill you may want to know about.More >
