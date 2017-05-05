Marijuana advocates launching legalization push in Michigan

Marijuana proponents are launching a ballot drive to make recreational pot legal in Michigan.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol plans to file ballot language with the state Friday. The initiative is being backed by state marijuana advocates and the Marijuana Policy Project, a national group that has been involved in successful legalization campaigns in five other states.

The ballot committee will need more than 250,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the November 2018 statewide ballot.

Michigan voters legalized medical marijuana in 2008.

Eight states have fully legalized the drug.

