AAA urging drivers to stay safe for Cinco de Mayo weekend

Whether you're throwing a party this Cinco de Mayo or just marking the Mexican holiday on your own, officials are warning urging drivers to be safe during their festivities.

AAA Michigan is sending out a statewide safety alert urging motorists to be safe this holiday weekend. The auto club group said the holiday poses a potentially higher risk time for impaired driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics show one person is killed every 53 minutes in an alcohol-related crash.

The chance of being in an alcohol-impaired crash is still one in three over the course of a lifetime.

“Michigan motorists can help make Cinco de Mayo safer by reducing alcohol-related crashes and deaths in Michigan, said Gary Bubar, AAA Michigan’s traffic safety and public affairs specialist. AAA urges Michigan motorists to plan ahead and do their part as an individual, friend or host to insure a safe Cinco de Mayo for everyone.”

AAA is offering these tips to stay safe this Cinco de Mayo:

Always drive safe and sober. Take the pledge to drive drug and alcohol-free.

Designate an alcohol and other drug-free driver before the party starts.

Call a cab, Uber, Lyft or plan to stay the night if you have had too much to drink.

Never ride in a car with someone who is intoxicated.

Report impaired drivers to local law enforcement immediately.

None for the road. One drink can be one too many. Learn more about the effects of alcohol on driving and AAA’s efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related injuries and deaths.

Be a responsible party host and check out the Great Pretenders Party Guide.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.