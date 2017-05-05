Another Mid-Michigan split

It was a rainy afternoon and evening last night in the southern and eastern sections of Mid-Michigan, but areas off to the north and west managed to stay dry. As we enter our Friday, expect another split day, but conditions will be improved in the rain department.

Today & Tonight

Showers will remain possible in the Thumb and areas near I-69 today, we've already seen a few this morning. However, we do not expect the showers to be as widespread as the were yesterday. If you stayed dry through Thursday, expect more of the same today.

Even without the showers, areas to the south and east will likely see stubborn cloud cover through today, which will keep temperatures down. Upper 40s and lower 50s can again be expected in this area.

Farther to the north and west where we'll see more sunshine today, expect temperatures to take a step up from yesterday's values to the middle and upper 50s.

One thing that will be common for everyone today will be the winds that will be picking up through the day. Winds will be sustained out of the north and northeast around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts reaching 30 miles per hour or greater at times.

Heading into tonight, we'll keep a small chance of showers going in those same southern and eastern areas, but most will remain dry for any Friday evening plans. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s again tonight.

