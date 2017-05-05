Brighter, but cool weekend ahead

It was a rainy one yesterday in the southern and eastern sections of Mid-Michigan, but areas off to the north and west managed to stay dry. As we enter our Friday night, expect another split, but conditions have improved in the rain department.

Weather Alerts:

FROST ADVISORY in effect for: Alcona, Roscommon, and Ogemaw counties from Midnight until 8 AM Saturday.

Overnight

The divide continues for the remainder of our Friday night, though thankfully at this point it does not entail any rain. Rather, we'll be split on cloud cover for most of the night with I-75 roughly providing the breaking point. Locations inland and west of I-75 will tend to see clearer skies, while folks east will linger under more prevalent cloud cover.

This will continue to have a big impact on how our temps behave. Clearer locations will see the mercury dip as low as the mid 30s by morning and could even see a bit of frost develop. Make sure to protect your plants and bring the pets in! Locations where clouds are more numerous will bottom out in the low 40s. This all comes with lighter north winds at 5-10 mph.

The Weekend

The weekend is looking better as the chance for rain diminishes. Saturday will still be the gray, gloomy day this weekend and the chance for rain, although less, is not zero.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected for most of the region tomorrow with a slight chance for a few isolated showers east of I-75 tomorrow afternoon as a secondary system swings in. It is likely most won't see any rain at all tomorrow, so don't cancel plans, but bring an umbrella along just in case.

Sunday thankfully, will be beautiful! Mostly sunny skies take over for the second half of the weekend. It will be chilly Sunday with highs in the lower 50s, but light winds and more sun will make it feel nice.

Something to be mindful of is that Saturday night through Monday night will be very cold for early May. Lows will fall into the lower 30s and there is a slight chance for frost or freeze overnight.

Have a wonderful weekend!

