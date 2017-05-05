Looking for something to do this weekend?

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Check out these activities going on around Mid-Michigan.

M-15 Garage Sale

Thousands are expected to flock a local highway this weekend in search of deals.

The 60-mile long garage and yard sale is happening along M-15 from Bay City to Clarkston.

The event officially begins Saturday, but some folks have already set up shop.

Pet Expo in Midland

Shelter Animals will be looking for a forever home this weekend at the Mid-Michigan Pet Expo.

Guests are invited to come out and meet the cats and dogs available for adoption.

There will be activities, demonstrations, and even presents for your pets.

The event is Sunday, May 7 at the Midland County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Party

The best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? With a margarita, of course!

Join the Apple Mountain Resort for $5 house margaritas, $5 chips & salsa (add $2 for queso) and $1 off all South of the Border menu items.

The event is held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Country Music Spectacular

The Saginaw County Police Association presents its 43rd Annual Country Music Spectacular fundraiser at the Dow Event Center on Friday, May 5.

The fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. and stars Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys with special guest Tweed and Dixie.

Admission ranges from $25.00 per person to $45.

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

Universally regarded as one of Rock and Roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Peter Noone is second to none!

The show is at the State Theatre in Bay City on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $40-$50.

Bringing Back The 90's

Featuring Coolio, Tone Loc, Kool Moe Dee & Young MC.

Event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Dow Event Center.

Admission: $29.50; $38.50; $49.50; $67.50

