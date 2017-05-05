Cash reward up to $2,500 offered to track down killer - WNEM TV 5

Cash reward up to $2,500 offered to track down killer

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to track down who killed a man back in 2012.

Matthew Angell was shot to death around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 6 in the 1700 block of Montana Avenue on Flint’s east side.

He was inside his gray GMC Yukon that was partly in the road and partly in the driveway.

If you have any information about his death, or who pulled the trigger, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

