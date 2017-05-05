BREAKING: Husband, wife hurt in Gladwin County house explosion - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Husband, wife hurt in Gladwin County house explosion

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Credit: 9&10 News Credit: 9&10 News
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a couple was rushed to the hospital after an explosion destroyed their home. 

It happened Thursday night on Grass Lake Road, north of Gladwin.

Our CBS affiliates at 9&10 News report someone inside the home was trying to drill a hole through a wall when they hit a propane tank, causing it to explode.

A husband and wife were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more details. 

>>>Slideshow: House explosion in Gladwin County<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.