BREAKING: Husband, wife hurt in Gladwin County house explosion

Authorities say a couple was rushed to the hospital after an explosion destroyed their home.

It happened Thursday night on Grass Lake Road, north of Gladwin.

Our CBS affiliates at 9&10 News report someone inside the home was trying to drill a hole through a wall when they hit a propane tank, causing it to explode.

A husband and wife were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

