Chilly, frosty nights look possible late weekend, early next week

It's that time of year! Things are really starting to green up and you're probably getting that itch to get outside and work in your yard or garden.

Of course, there's always that saying "Don't plant until after Mother's Day". Well, let's face it, sometimes we just can't wait. The warm April weather, 7th warmest on record in Saginaw and Flint, definitely didn't make it any easier either.

If you're one of those who couldn't wait to plant, the forecast this weekend is worth watching.

After the rain leaves, we'll see clearing skies on Saturday night heading into Sunday. This will start a very pleasant stretch of weather into next week. Clear skies this time of year are great for outdoor activities, but also mean chilly, frosty nights are ahead.

As always, Frost/Freeze alerts are issued by the National Weather Service, and when those are issued, you'll know about them. But here's an early look as a heads up to keep an eye on those alerts over the weekend.

Saturday Night

Skies will really begin to clear out Saturday night as this stubborn system starts to pull away from the area. This clearing will occur from west to east. The best chances for temperatures around freezing on Saturday night will be north of US-10.

Most lows on Saturday night will be in the middle 30s and winds may help the cause. Here's a projection of Saturday night's overnight lows below.

Sunday Night

Sunday night appears to be the best potential for temperatures around freezing or below for a good chunk of Mid-Michigan. We'll have clear skies through the day with temperatures in the 50s and those readings will have no trouble dropping into the overnight.

Winds are expected to be lighter heading into Sunday night as well, which should allow lows to fall a few degrees from their early Sunday morning values. Below is a projection for lows Sunday night.

Monday Night

Projected lows Monday night into Tuesday look a little warmer than Sunday night as there may be a few more clouds moving into the region that night, but if those clouds arrive later, don't be surprised if these lows get a little cooler as we get closer.

Winds on Monday night will be nearly the same or a bit lighter, so we won't have much help from the wind. Below are projected lows for Monday night.

Final Word

After Monday night, it looks like lows will be headed back to the 40s on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Over the next few days we'll continue to refine your forecast and as mentioned earlier in the article, if any Frost/Freeze alerts are issued, we'll certainly inform you of those. Be sure to check back so you're informed and you can protect any hard work that you've already done!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.