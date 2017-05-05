Chilly, frosty nights look possible late weekend, early next week

A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >
What happens when firemen and cops believe in a cause? A cause to help a brother’s family? They do the unthinkable…More >
Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their adoption by an Ohio couple with five biological children.More >
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >
The state of Michigan is having a garage sale Saturday. The state is selling a wide variety of stuff collected from colleges, airports, public agencies and police departments.More >
Authorities say a couple was rushed to the hospital after an explosion destroyed their home.More >
Thousands of Michigan residents are getting $3,120 in federal food assistance to settle a lawsuit over benefits that were stopped by Gov. Rick Snyder's administration.More >
An Ohio teacher was fired this week after she was photographed dragging a young student by the arm down a school hallway.More >
A local man, convicted of murder when he was just 16-years-old, is getting a second chance at freedom.More >
Mourners arrived at a Flint funeral home to pay their respects and found a stranger in the casket.More >
