BREAKING: Charges filed against man shot by police near SVSU

Authorities say a police officer acted appropriately when he shot a gun-wielding man during a traffic stop earlier this year.

The shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. on March 10. The incident shut down Bay Road, south of Pierce Road in Kochville Township for several hours.

Investigators said a 69-year-old Midland Man was pulled over by deputies when he exited the vehicle with a gun his hand.

"My officers then took cover. The individual then took off. The individual then went into a grassy area west of the road. We were backed up by officers by other agencies and the individual in question brandished the firearm and was shot then by officers on the scene," Sheriff Bill Federspiel said.

Three officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office and Michigan State Police reviewed two videos of the incident. They said the suspect was ordered to drop his weapon over 15 times.

They said he refused, and continued walking down the road toward police before he pointed the gun at them.

Investigators said that’s when Officer Matthew Meissner, a veteran with the SVSU Police Department, shot the man in the leg.

Police said the man continued his aggressive behavior and it was necessary for police to shoot him a second time in the torso.

Meissner was on campus when he heard the sheriff's deputies radio about a man with a gun and responded. He was put on administrative leave following the shooting, which is standard procedure in a case like this.

On Friday, May 5, the prosecutor's office charged the Midland man with three counts of felonious assault and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

The man’s name has not been released. The prosecutor's office said he is not currently in custody and has yet to be arraigned.

