Michigan officials seek information on turkey poaching case

Michigan wildlife officials are seeking tips from the public in an investigation into turkey poaching in Midland County.

The state Department of Natural Resources says five turkey carcasses were found April 28 in Jerome Township. The breast meat was removed and the carcasses were discarded.

The DNR and the North Central chapter of the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters Association are offering rewards for information leading to a successful conviction.

Anyone found responsible could face up to 90 days in jail, fines and court costs.

The investigation comes as Michigan's spring turkey hunt is taking place. The bag limit is one bearded turkey per licensed hunter.

