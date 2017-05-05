Elementary school warning parents about confirmed case of scabies

A local elementary school is warning parents about a confirmed case of scabies.

Cynthia Brackett, a spokesperson for Saginaw Public Schools, confirms a student at Chester Miller school was diagnosed with the condition. Scabies is a contagious, intensely itchy skin illness caused by a tiny, burrowing mite.

"The custodial staff is taking the necessary steps to ensure that all of the classrooms and common areas in the school are appropriately sanitized. The district is working closely with the Saginaw County Department of Public Health in response to this concern," Brackett said.

Brackett also said a letter was sent home to all families Thursday to inform them of the confirmed case.

Scabies can be treated by killing the mites and their eggs with medication that's applied from the neck down and left on for eight hours. The mites can also be killed using oral medications.

School officials said in most cases, children are able to return to school 24 hours after being treated by a doctor.

