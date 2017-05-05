Newsboys to headline Christian music festival

Grammy-nominated & platinum-selling band Newsboys to headline the 6th annual Rock the Island Christian Music Festival.

The concert returns to Ojibway Island in Saginaw on Saturday, July 22.

Local non-profit organizations will provide family fun activities throughout the day to include a rock climbing wall, throwback yard games, and a bounce house. Food will be available for purchase at the event, and guests are welcome to bring their own food.

Additional musical acts participating in Rock the Island this year are Amante Lacey, Love & the Outcome, Mari, Set For the Fall, and Tedashii. Concert ticket holders get to experience the War Room, inspired by the movie that illustrates the power of prayer, and the Prayer Tent.

The festival is from noon through 8 p.m. Children ages 10 and under can enjoy the day for free, ages 11 – 18 may purchase a $5 ticket, and ages 19 and up are $10 in advance online and $15 at the event.

Ojibway Island parking is $10, but free parking is nearby.

For tickets or more information, click here.

