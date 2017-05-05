Girl 'slashed in the face' during incident at school

One girl was taken to the hospital after being slashed in the face during an incident at school.

It happened Thursday at Bendle Middle School in Burton.

Superintendent John Krolewski said there was an altercation involving three female students, with one of the students suffering a serious facial wound.

In a statement released by Krolewski, he said “One girl was slashed in the face with a sharp object. She suffered a serious facial wound. Another girl was in close proximity. The suspect and the girl who was close by were removed from school by Burton Police.”

The condition of the injured girl is unclear.

Parents were alerted to the incident by a phone call from the district on Thursday.

Krolewski said none of the girls involved in the incident are in class today.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.