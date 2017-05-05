Police arrest suspect involved in 2 accidents after short chase

A 50-year-old Saginaw Township man was taken into custody Thursday night after a short pursuit.

Saginaw Township police responded to the area of Bay and Schust about 7 p.m. for an accident. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Another police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle on Mackinaw by Schust, but lost it in traffic.

The suspect then struck another vehicle on Tittabawassee between Mackinaw and Center, police said. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department responded to that incident, which caused minor injuries.

Saginaw Township police pursued the suspect and were able to stop him at Tittabawassee and Midland. He was taken into custody and police requested a warrant for a blood sample.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.