Residents celebrate somber Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo celebrations are more somber this year than usual.

As President Donald Trump's immigration policies make immigration status uncertain for millions, many families are hesitantly looking toward the future.

"People that have experienced anxiety, depression, things that they haven't experienced before," said Dalia Smith, spokesperson for Latino Leaders for the Enhancement of Advocacy and Development.

Smith believes President Trump's administration has spawned a new climate of fear and uncertainty in her community. She said Trump's crackdown on immigration has been felt in Mid-Michigan.

"They've been in Saginaw. They conducted a couple of different raids and some of our people in the community have been affected," Smith said.

Joseph Stricker, business owner, also noticed a change in the climate since Trump took office. He said the country should celebrate how Mexicans are a vital part of the fabric known as America.

"Mexican-Americans are Americans. We contribute a lot to our society in the United States and I think that's what today helps us celebrate," Stricker said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Soza - with the Neighborhood House in Saginaw - said Mexicans should not be viewed as immigrants.

"Mexican people have been in the United States since long before other races and cultures, but here we are in 2017 and we're this immigrant population," Soza said.

Smith said while she believes the current administration has not been kind to the people in the Hispanic community, it's a community that's been galvanized to come together and thrive no matter who the president is.

"Because everybody's been touched in some way and have been affected, people are coming together and trying to do more you know to take action," Smith said.

