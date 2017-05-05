Kraft ad featuring cursing mom goes viral

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese released a new ad this week that has gone viral.

The "Swear like a mother" campaign features Melissa Mohr, author and swearing expert. In the ad Mohr said a recent study done by Kraft reported 74 percent of moms admitted to swearing in front of their children.

So Mohr gave moms some alternative curse words to use instead.

The ad has been viewed more than one million times.

You can watch the video below. (Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.)

Mobile users can watch the ad here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.