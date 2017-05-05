TSA issues terrorist warning for truckers

Truck owners and drivers are being told to stay vigilant about an increasing amount of ramming attacks by terrorists.

In the past three years more than 170 people have been killed and another 700 wounded in 17 different ramming attacks around the world. That includes the Bastille Day attack in Nice, France.

The TSA warns no community is immune to this type of attack.

"I think it's a growing concern for the country and in our industry," said Kevin Causley, with Causley Trucking.

He said the thought of one of his big rigs falling in the wrong hands could be devastating.

"The trucks can haul up to 80,000 pounds. So the amount of stopping distance it takes, and if anything gets in the way of these units, it can cause a great deal of damage which is a great concern," Causley said.

The TSA has issued a new security alert warning to trucking companies, like Causley's, of terrorists using stolen trucks to commit an act of terror.

Since 2014 attacks involving trucks have killed and injured hundreds worldwide.

"All the keys are locked and secured inside the building and then the drivers, one they get their keys and they start their runs, when they get to the facilities they secure their vehicles before leaving them," Causley said.

He said he wants his drivers to remain vigilant.

"Awareness is the best prevention for our drivers. Being aware of their surroundings at all times, whether it's while they're rolling down the highway or they're at the facilities or they're just walking to their trucks," Causley said.

