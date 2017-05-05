Man to stand trial in shootings of 2 Detroit police officers

A 19-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting of two Detroit police officers who were responding to a reported home invasion.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Juwan Plummer was bound over Friday to circuit court on assault, discharging a firearm and other gun charges following a preliminary examination.

Authorities say that on April 16 the officers knocked on the door of a home where Plummer's mother lives and were walking away when a shot was fired from inside the house.

One officer suffered an arm wound. The second officer suffered facial wounds.

Craig has said the man who fired the shot may have believed his family's home was being burglarized.

Plummer is expected to be arraigned May 19 in circuit court.

