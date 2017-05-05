Foley named to CoSIDA Academic All-District team

MIDLAND, MICH. – Connor Foley, a senior outfielder on the Northwood University baseball team, has been named to the 2017 Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Sports Information Directors from around the country nominate and vote on the award. First-team Academic All-District™ honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America® honorees will be selected later this month.

It is the first time in Foley's career he has earned the honor. Foley will also earn Academic All-GLIAC Excellence honors following the 2017 season.

Foley is in his senior campaign of a storied career at Northwood University. The senior from Bay City, Michigan, has played a pivotal role in the best season in Northwood baseball history. With four games remaining in the 2017 regular season, Foley currently boasts a .408 batting average which ranks third among league leaders. Foley leads the GLIAC in runs scored with 56, and is second in total hits with 75.

Defensively, Foley, has been a versatile asset, spending time in both the outfield and infield while compiling a .957 fielding percentage.

An accounting major, Foley currently sports a 3.75 grade point average.

Coach Jordan Bischel was quick to compliment Foley's accomplishment saying, "As a team, we take tremendous pride in our academic performance. It is great to see a tremendous student-athlete like Connor recognized not only for his great season on the field, but his success in the classroom."

(Story courtesy of Northwood University Athletics).

