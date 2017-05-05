US Senate committee to host Frankenmuth hearing on farm bill

The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee is conducting a field hearing Saturday in Frankenmuth to discuss an update of legislation dealing with farm programs.

Congress passes a comprehensive farm bill every five years. The existing law was enacted in 2014 and expires in September 2018.

Debbie Stabenow of Michigan is the ranking Democrat on the committee. She says the hearing will include testimony from producers of a variety of Michigan crops including fruit, dry beans and sugar beets, as well as livestock.

Other speakers will discuss related interests such as nutrition, forestry, conservation and rural economic development.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center, an affiliate of Michigan State University.

