All of Mid-Michigan is under a Freeze Warning

It doesn't matter where you are in Mid-Michigan tonight, there's a very good chance temperatures will drop to around the freezing mark. Widespread frost is expected and you will want to cover plants to protect them tonight. Unfortunately, we aren't out of the woods from the cold weather. We have to get through Monday night before we finally can ease the freezing concerns.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan until 9 a.m. on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight which can cause damage to plants if they are not protected.

Tonight:

Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop like a rock once again. If you didn't cover you plants last night, you'll definitely want to do it tonight. Temperatures across all of Mid-Michigan are expected to approach the freezing mark which may cause problems to vegetation. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday:

We start off the workweek on the right note with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday:

A few clouds begin to enter the picture for Tuesday, but still dry and beautiful. Highs will manage to climb into the low 60s.

Wednesday through Sunday:

We'll be seeing minor chances for scattered showers Wednesday through Saturday. None of the rain looks very organized at this point which will just mean a few hit and miss showers. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs close to average in the low 60s.

