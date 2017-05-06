Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan

Clouds did move back in today behind a low pressure to our east. A few sprinkles were also present, but any rain will be exiting quickly this evening. The cloud cover will also be diminishing tonight. That will lead to very chilly temperatures. Which is why there is a Freeze Warning and a Freeze Watch in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Gladwin, and Arenac counties until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Gratiot, Clare, and Isabella counties until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Temperatures in these areas are expected to drop below freezing overnight which can cause damage to plants if they are not protected.

Tonight:

Skies will be gradually clearing overnight and winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph will be ushering cooler air. Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 30s and we will see some patchy frost as a result.

Tomorrow:

We'll cap off the weekend with sunny skies across all of Mid-Michigan. However, temperatures will be a little cooler in the low 50s for highs. Winds will still be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday:

We start off the workweek on the right note with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday:

A few clouds begin to enter the picture for Tuesday, but still dry and beautiful. Highs will manage to climb into the low 60s.

Wednesday through Saturday:

We'll be seeing minor chances for scattered showers Wednesday through Saturday. None of the rain looks very organized at this point which will just mean a few hit and miss showers. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs close to average in the low 60s.

