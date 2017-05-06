It's going to be a sunny day, but a cold night

Neither rain, nor clouds will be an issue across Mid-Michigan today. Skies will remain sunny all day, but temperatures will be well below average for this time of year. If you're not a fan of the cold May weather, there isn't a lot of relief in sight. The next few days will feature below average temperatures and lows that will be close to the freezing mark.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan until 9 a.m. on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight which can cause damage to plants if they are not protected.

Today:

We'll cap off the weekend with sunny skies across all of Mid-Michigan. However, temperatures will be a little cooler in the low 50s for highs. Winds will still be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight:

Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop like a rock once again. If you didn't cover you plants last night, you'll definitely want to do it tonight. Temperatures across all of Mid-Michigan are expected to approach the freezing mark which may cause problems to vegetation. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday:

We start off the workweek on the right note with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday:

A few clouds begin to enter the picture for Tuesday, but still dry and beautiful. Highs will manage to climb into the low 60s.

Wednesday through Saturday:

We'll be seeing minor chances for scattered showers Wednesday through Saturday. None of the rain looks very organized at this point which will just mean a few hit and miss showers. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs close to average in the low 60s.

