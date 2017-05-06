Sunny for some, cloudy for others

It's not too often our weather comes from the east, but clouds are hanging around Mid-Michigan on the backside of a low to our east. That cloud cover will stick around for a good portion of the day if you're in the thumb, but areas like Mt. Pleasant, Owosso, and West Branch will stay sunny. Unfortunately, if you're under the clouds, there's also the opportunity for a few stray showers as well. The good news is that we'll see gradual clearing tonight that will lead to sunny skies for tomorrow.

Today:

Sunny skies in the west and partly to mostly cloudy skies in the east, especially the thumb. A low pressure to our east is feeding some clouds and even a few stray showers into the eastern portions of Mid-Michigan. The showers will be confined mainly to the thumb, but Flint and the Tri-Cities may run into a stray shower or two. Highs will rise into the mid 50s, but it will feel much cooler when you factor in the winds out of the north northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph so bundle up.

Tonight:

Skies will be gradually clearing overnight and winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph will be ushering cooler air. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 30s and we will see some patchy frost as a result.

Tomorrow:

We will cap off the weekend with sunny skies across all of Mid-Michigan. However, temperatures will be a little cooler in the low 50s for highs. Winds will still be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday:

We start off the workweek on the right note with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday:

A few clouds begin to enter the picture for Tuesday, but still dry and beautiful. Highs will manage to climb into the low 60s.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday:

We'll be seeing minor chances for scattered showers Wednesday through Friday. None of the rain looks very organized at this point which will just mean a few hit and miss showers. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs close to average in the low 60s.

