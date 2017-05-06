Local Cinco de Mayo parade and festival

The 38th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival returns to Saginaw. This year’s theme is “Celebrando Los Jovenes,” (celebrate the youth).

Organizers planned for over 100 entrants in the parade, making the event the largest Hispanic parade in the state of Michigan. Restaurants, civic associations, youth groups, marching bands and low rider vehicles will participate.

This year La Unión Cívica Mexicana celebrates its 72nd anniversary since its incorporation as a non-profit civic organization in 1945, and is represented by their queen Destiny Flores.

"It's just beautiful to get together, not just as our culture but as a community," said Pastor Mary Garcia.

She and her husband are both pastors in Saginaw at Church of God King of Kings. She and other members of the church are performing Christian-based Tejano music throughout the parade and festival. She says unity is the most important message at an event like this.

"When we can come together like this, it's lifting Saginaw in peace and unity and when there's unity, there's blessing and I believe our city will be blessed," Garcia said.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations commemorate the famous May 5, 1852 battle at Puebla in Mexico, in which a small army of Mexicans led by General Ignacio Zaragoza defeated French invading forces sent by Napoleon III.

The parade began at 10:30 a.m. preceding the festival on Ojibway Island, which runs from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited to sample Mexican food from vendors and enjoy the live music and folkloric dancers.

