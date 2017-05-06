Marquette County YMCA saddled with debt, files bankruptcy

A YMCA in the Upper Peninsula has filed for bankruptcy.

The YMCA in Marquette County says the move won't affect daily operations while it tries to deal with $4.8 million in debt. Nearly $3 million is owed on a mortgage held by the federal government.

The Chapter 11 filing, made Friday, will allow the YMCA to reorganize. In a letter, the group's current leaders say previous leaders incurred "extreme debt" during an "aggressive expansion" in the Marquette area.

The group has been operating in Marquette County since 1995.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.