Michelle Obama: My passion for education will linger on

NEW YORK (AP) -

 Former first lady Michelle Obama says her departure from the White House won't end her passion for education.
   She made the comment Friday at a New York City event marking College Signing Day, a nationwide tradition she began participating in as first lady to encourage young people to seek higher education. It was the fourth year she participated in the event.
   She notes that she doesn't live in the White House anymore but says, "Barack and I are going to keep on celebrating you all and supporting you and lifting you up no matter what house we live in."
   The event was held at a Manhattan public theater with a host of celebrities, including Robin Roberts.

