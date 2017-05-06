Education, late deciders drove problems with 2016's polls

A look back at the 2016 election finds that polls predicting a win for Hillary Clinton were wrong for a few reasons.

They include -- reaching too few voters without a college degree, and the fact that many voters in key swing states settled on their pick for president just before Election Day.

That's the analysis of a report released Thursday by the American Association for Public Opinion Research.

It also found some limited evidence that voters for Donald Trump were more likely than Clinton voters to reveal their preference to pollsters only after the election.

But it's unclear if that's because they were shy about revealing their decision, or because they only made it in the final days of the campaign.

