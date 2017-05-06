Smitten with mistress, elected official lands in jail - WNEM TV 5

Smitten with mistress, elected official lands in jail

NORTHPORT, MI (AP) -

An elected official in a small Michigan town is serving a 90-day jail sentence after he was accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress.
   Charles Rogers is a member of the village council in Northport, north of Traverse City. Authorities say he created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials and sent them to a woman in London.
   The Traverse City Record-Eagle says the woman contacted Rogers' wife, who reached out to police. Rogers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and began a jail sentence in February in Leelanau County.
   Northport Village President Phil Mikesell says Rogers plans to be released in time for the board's June meeting.

